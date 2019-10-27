January 25, 1944 - October 25, 2019 GERMANTON Betsy Anne Los Higgins, 75, went home to be with her Lord and loved ones Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at her home. Betsy was born on January 25, 1944 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late John Carl and Virginia Rockwell Sumler Los. She was retired from East Stokes Outreach. Betsy was a member of Germanton Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She belonged to Credit Professionals International. Betsy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Michael Higgins and sister Carol Los Blanck. Betsy is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Marlin Higgins, daughter Cathryn Greve (Paul), sister, Candace Lyons (Jeff), brother John Carl Los, four grandchildren, Brittany Greve, Wendy Gupta (Prabu), Zachary Greve (Anne Marie), Abigail Greve, and four great grandchildren, Riley, Quinlynn, Johann, and Chloe. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 1- 2 pm at Germanton Baptist Church prior to the service. There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Germanton Baptist Church with Dr. Philip Crouse officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Germanton Baptist Church, 6810 Germanton Road, Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Higgins family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
