Hicks, Tiffany Ranae August 20, 1994 - July 6, 2020 Tiffany Ranae Hicks, 25, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born August 20, 1994 in Forsyth County, the daughter of Christopher Hicks and Sherri Kay Hernandez. Tiffany was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Richard "Bud" Shoemaker; paternal grandparents, Melvin and Lucille Eccles and her aunt, Ranae Shoemaker . She is survived by her mother, Sherri Hernandez and husband, Alex; father, Christopher Hicks and wife, Kristal; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Shoemaker; uncle, Timothy Eccles and wife, Mary; best friends: Maranda Bowles, Danielle Moses, Anthony Lunsford, and Billy Robinson; and numerous extended family whom she loved dearly. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 pm Friday, July 10th, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Styers officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel)

To send flowers to the family of Tiffany Hicks, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 9
Visitation
Thursday, July 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Liberty Baptist Church
1548 Old Hollow Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 10
Funeral Service
Friday, July 10, 2020
1:00PM
Liberty Baptist Church
1548 Old Hollow Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries