January 7, 1963 - March 27, 2020 Steve passed away at his home Friday, March 27, 2020. He was preceded indeath by his mother, Erline Driver Arnold. He is survived by his father, Maultus Eugene Hicks, Jr. (Gene); daughter, Kristina Hicks; sisters, Rhonda Hicks Reid and Darla Hicks Tuttle; three grandchildren and his aunt and uncle, Betty and Bill Scales. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

