March 31, 1934 - March 9, 2020 WALNUT COVE Raleigh Troy Hicks, 85, went home to be with his Lord Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab. Raleigh was born on March 31, 1934 in Stokes County to the late Raleigh and Rachel Smith Hicks. He was retired from Gilbarco with 25 years of service and was of the Baptist faith. Raleigh was a beloved animal lover, and enjoyed gardening, bluegrass music, and dancing. He loved his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dura Katherine Everett Hicks; son, Bernie Lee Hicks; daughter, Barbara Diane Hicks; and multiple brothers and sisters. Raleigh is survived by his children, Timothy Hicks (Cindy) Tina Howard (David), and Janee Hicks; 8 grandchildren, Ashley Hicks, Brandon Hicks, Kara Venable, Alec Maruki, Davin Keith, Kayleigh Trout, Meghan Davis, and Daniel Hicks; great-granddaughter Kennedy Ziglar; and a brother, Donald Hicks. There will be an 12:00 pm graveside service held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, 530 Dobson St., Kernersville, NC 27284 with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. There will be no formal visitation; however, the family will receive friends at the home of Timothy and Cindy Hicks. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab for Raleigh's compassionate care. Memorials may be made to: the Stokes County Animal Shelter: 1999 Sizemore Rd., Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Hicks family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W

