September 28, 1935 - August 30, 2019 Lucille Mabe Hicks, 83, passed away, Friday, August 30, 2019, at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment will follow in the Hicks family cemetery, 2291 Sheppard Mill Rd., Danbury, NC. Mrs. Hicks was born September 28, 1935, in Stokes County, to the late John Issac and Jettie Ann Hicks Mabe. She was a former employee of Hanes, Inc. and attended Riverside Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking meals for them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Columbus Mabe. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, James "Jim" Hicks; a son, Jimmy Dale Hicks (Kim); two daughters, Christine Hicks and Tonya Bullins (Vance); two sisters, Louiza Flinchum and Helen Hopkins; a sister-in-law, Peggy Mabe; grandchildren, Jamie Hicks (Casey), Kimber Lawson (Randall), Jessica Shelton (Daniel), Jacob and Tyler Bullins; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hicks, Kaylee Lawson, Jaycee Hicks, Kason Lawson, and Danica Shelton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel and other times at the residence. A special thanks is extended to the LifeBrite Community Hospital doctors and staff for the special care given to Mrs. Hicks. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel

