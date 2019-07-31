September 25, 1936 - July 29, 2019 Janice DeWitt Hicks passed away on July 29, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born in Chattanooga, TN on September 25, 1936 to the late Samuel Eric and Dorothy Wilson DeWitt. Janice continued to work for the Forsyth County Health Department where she worked over 30 years as senior office assistant. She was a dedicated attendee of Hillsdale United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she loved reading and cooking for her family. Janice was a very beloved mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Hicks, and brother, Sammy DeWitt. Janice leaves behind her sons, William (Dawn) Hicks, Jr. and Scott (Gerri) Hicks; grandchildren, Chase, Emma, Abby, Cassidy, and Reece; siblings, Bill (Mary Belle) DeWitt, Terry (Jennifer) DeWitt, and Dotti (Neil) Southerland; and many other loved ones and friends. A visitation will be held in NC on Thursday, August 1st from 6-8 pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. A visitation will be held in AL on Saturday, August 3rd at 2 pm at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel in Ider. A committal service will be held on Saturday at 3:30 pm at Mountain Home Cemetery in Henagar. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

