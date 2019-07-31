September 25, 1936 - July 29, 2019 Janice DeWitt Hicks passed away on July 29, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born in Chattanooga, TN on September 25, 1936 to the late Samuel Eric and Dorothy Wilson DeWitt. Janice continued to work for the Forsyth County Health Department where she worked over 30 years as senior office assistant. She was a dedicated attendee of Hillsdale United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she loved reading and cooking for her family. Janice was a very beloved mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Hicks, and brother, Sammy DeWitt. Janice leaves behind her sons, William (Dawn) Hicks, Jr. and Scott (Gerri) Hicks; grandchildren, Chase, Emma, Abby, Cassidy, and Reece; siblings, Bill (Mary Belle) DeWitt, Terry (Jennifer) DeWitt, and Dotti (Neil) Southerland; and many other loved ones and friends. A visitation will be held in NC on Thursday, August 1st from 6-8 pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. A visitation will be held in AL on Saturday, August 3rd at 2 pm at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel in Ider. A committal service will be held on Saturday at 3:30 pm at Mountain Home Cemetery in Henagar. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Panhandlers a problem downtown, some say
-
Cooper signs bill allowing dogs and cats to be inside N.C. breweries that don't prepare food
-
Child exploitation, secret peeping conviction for Clemmons man who hid a camera at in-law's changing room
-
First beltway segment opens this fall
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately