March 25, 1925 - October 30, 2019 Mrs. Gloria Alspaugh Hicks, 94, of Winston-Salem, NC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 30, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Forsyth County and attended the local public schools, graduating from Lewisville High School, where she was voted High School Queen and Most Popular Girl in her class. After graduating, she worked at a local carbon plant, the Winston-Salem Journal and Sentinel, and Goody's Manufacturing in Winston-Salem. Later in life, she was a dedicated employee of K & W Cafeteria, retiring after 20 plus years of service. She was married to James W. Hicks in 1945 and was a devoted wife and mother. She was a life-long member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church. Family, friends, and everyone who knew her will remember her as the sweet, loving, caring person she was, and she will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. "Cub" Alspaugh and Pauline "Polly" Cahill Alspaugh; her husband, James. W. Hicks; a brother, John C. "Sonny" Alspaugh, Jr.; and a sister, Mrs. S. T. Moser "Chickie." She is survived by her children: Hal W. Hicks, Jeanne Hicks Foust, and Susan Hicks Potts; her grandchildren: Brent Hicks and Brad (Christina) Foust, Jr.; and her great-grandchildren: Jensen and Emmerson Foust; a step-daughter, Annie Chatman and family; a sister, Polly Anne Alspaugh; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at New Philadelphia Moravian Church located at 4440 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, with Rev. Joe Moore officiating. The family will receive friends before the service at 1:00 p.m. in the Friendship Room. In place of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to New Philadelphia Moravian Church.

