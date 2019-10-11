May 30, 1959 - October 5, 2019 On October 5, 2019, God summoned one of his earthly angels home, after an extended period of illness. LaDonna M. Hickman was born May 30, 1959, to Helen M. Miller and Clarence J. Porter. She was a graduate of North Forsyth High School, class of 1978. After graduation, she was employed by the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School system until her health declined in 1995. Throughout her life, she was an active member of the United Methodist Women of St. James UMC and the kitchen duty Queen; under the direction of her sister Jeanne Jones. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Helen and Rawley Love; her paternal father, Clarence Porter; one brother-in-law; and two nephews. To hold onto her memories of laughter and love, she leaves behind her husband of 31 years, Graylan Hickman; son, Carlos Miller; and daughter, Brittany Hickmon. She leaves ten siblings: Rickie (Mamie) Miller, Terita (Michael) King, Chiquita "Jeanne" (Kenny Sr.) Jones, Terence "Terry" Miller, Darrell (April) Miller, Bridgette Crawford, Shelia McCombs, Albert Edwards, Dierdra Edwards, and Pilar Benjamin. She also leaves behind a bonus mother, Delores Edwards; three special cousins: Selene Hickman, Tracey Peebles, and Stephanie Holt; three special friends: Angela "Angie" Caldwell, Bernice "Neci" Martin, and Audrey Harriman. Also, cherishing her memory would be a host of other family and friends that she loved dearly. A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 noon Saturday, October 12, at St. James UMC with the Rev. Dr. Paul Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
