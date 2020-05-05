Alice Page Gwyn Heusel, an accomplished hunt seat rider, accounting executive, wife, aunt and step-mother died on April 29th in Tacoma, Washington. She was 60 years old. The daughter of Thomas Marshall Gwyn and the former Laura Ellen Moore of Elkin, North Carolina, she attended Elkin High School and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with an accounting degree. She worked as a CPA for Ernst & Whinney and GE, then held senior executive leadership positions in several firms before retiring from full-time employment in 2010. In 1998, Alice met George Heusel on a blind date, and they married eighteen months later. The two resided in Atlanta, Georgia together for ten years prior to relocating to Dash Point, Washington in 2009. Alice loved being in the moment in conversation with friends and family. She had a unique ability to focus, which made her a good listener, and she had an intuitive sense for people. She was unabashedly sentimental; in conversation you had not only her attention but her empathy and emotions as well. She was not one to let uncomfortable topics be ignored, but she had a knack for gently, or not so gently guiding a conversation to things that needed to be discussed. And she didn't let lack of proximity get in the way of keeping in touch; she was a prolific note writer, mostly on hand-crafted cards of her own making. Alice adored her animals. These most recently included her horse, Capitano, and her black labradors, Eme and Ella. She loved riding the precision of it and the connection between horse and rider, and long walks on the beach near her home with her dogs. Alice had an incredible eye for design and color and space, and this was reflected in her skills as a gardener. But she also loved the dirty work of digging, pruning, moving and thinning. A member of the Fircrest Golf Club, Alice recently got back into golfing with a passion and made great friends through the sport. Above all she was extraordinarily generous with her affection, love and friendship. She was generous with her hugs; if she loved you, she made sure you knew it; if you were a friend, you had her for life. And what a beautiful life it was. She is survived by her loving husband, George F. Heusel III, step-son Robert and daughter-in-law, Meg. In addition, Alice is survived by her father, Tom Gwyn Sr. and brothers, Tom Gwyn Jr. (Mary) and Will Gwyn (Lori), along with many nieces and nephews whom she adored. A celebration of life will be held for immediate family in Elkin, North Carolina on Saturday, May 8th. Arrangements through John Kennedy, FSL, of Elkin. Online condolences may be made at www.jkennedyfsl.com. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. But really, a walk in the woods with your family or friends is the best honor of all. John Kennedy FSL
