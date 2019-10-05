October 6, 1938 - October 3, 2019 Stephen "Steve" Hadley Hershey, 80, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born October 6, 1938 to the late Hadley Franklin Hershey and Patricia Stinglin Hershey. Steve served in the US Air Force and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Bobbie Adams Hershey; his children Stephen (Clarice) Hershey, Christopher (Susie) Hershey, Patricia Hershey, Pamela (Russell) Hampton, Beth Vestal; stepchildren Scott Lane and Eric (Jennifer) Wright; three grandchildren; sister Karlene Hershey. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church by Rev. Bill Hale and Rev. Hobert Freeman. He will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors by the US Air Force Honor Guard and the VFW Post 10346. The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for the loving care given to Mr. Hershey. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
