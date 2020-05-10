Herrin, Sr., William Max Max Herrin, husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather departed this life on Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 2020, at Homestead Hills in Winston- Salem, N.C. Born in Concord, N.C., Max graduated from Harrisburg High School. He received his BBA from Wake Forest University. He served in the military (Army) from 1954 1956 as a Stenographer, then on to a career with Southern Railway until he retired. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Herrin, and his parents, John Woodley and Pauline Herrin. He leaves daughters, Bunny Hawley (Richard), Kelly Strauss (Bernard), and son W. Max Herrin, Jr. Five grandchildren, Deaton Hawley (Ansley), Erin Strauss, Andrea Strauss, Cody Herrin, Tyler Herrin and a great- grandchild, Ryeder Hawley. Max was a long- time member of Knollwood Baptist Church and an active member of the Roddick Discovery class. Memorials may be made to Homestead Hills Skilled Nursing, 3250 Homestead Club Drive, Winston- Salem, N.C. 27103 or Knollwood Wellness and Community Center, 330 Knollwood Street, Winston- Salem, N.C. 27104. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service was held.

To plant a tree in memory of Herrin Sr. William Max as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries