November 3, 1931 - January 17, 2020 Parkinson's took his health but nothing could take his humor, his twinkling blue eyes, his love for family or Jesus. Born in Sayre, PA, Jim earned a Physical Education degree at Ithaca College, served as a Private First Class in the Army, played semi-pro baseball and built a wholesale food brokerage career, eventually starting his own brokerage business. Jim is survived by his wife Dirlie Ann Herlihy, daughter Tamara Glass, son Timothy Herlihy and wife Ricki, son James Herlihy and wife Elaine and his grandchildren, Lauren, Samuel, Tyler, Kailey, Darcy, McKenzie, David and Ava. Residing in Bermuda Run for the last 34 years, he enjoyed playing golf, time with family and serving with the vestry, choir and men's group at Saint Clement's Episcopal Church. Jim's funeral will be held at Saint Clement's, 3600 Harper Road in Clemmons on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation. Hospice
