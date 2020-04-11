August 6, 1948 - April 8, 2020 Mr. John Alexander Herke, 71, a resident of Heron Cove Rd., Denton, NC, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his residence. Due to the covid-19 pandemic no services are planned at this time. Mr. Herke was born August 6, 1948 in Cleveland, OH to the late Peter Herke and June Hudgins Herke. John was a Veteran of the United States Navy, having fought in the Vietnam War. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Asian History and had worked as a computer programmer. John is survived by his wife, Margaret Jarrell Herke of the home; brother, Robert Herke of Pfafftown; sister, Hollis "Holly" Herke of Pfafftown. In memory of John, memorials should be made to your local Humane Society. Briggs Funeral Home is serving the Herke family. Online condolences may be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com. Briggs Funeral Home PO Box 218, Denton, NC 27239

