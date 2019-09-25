April 2, 1939 - September 23, 2019 Mr. Paul Thomas Hepler, 80, passed away at home on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born to the late Edgar Hepler and Helen Holston Hepler in Forsyth County. Paul was a veteran of the United States Navy. Paul retired from Stroh Brewery as an assistant engineer. He was an avid steel worker. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 26 years, Kay Hepler; three daughters, Nannette Hepler of Florida, Natalie Hepler McMasters and husband Patrick of Lewisville and Elizabeth Hepler Burnette and husband David of Pfafftown, four grandchildren; Zach, Hannah, Dustin and Dawson; a sister-in-law, Gail Holston; a brother Roger Holston and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Don Holston. Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
