Hepler, Michael Todd April 25, 1966 - February 12, 2020 Michael Todd Hepler went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on February 12, 2020 at the age of 53. He was born on April 25, 1966 to the late Gray Hepler and Bobbie Hepler. He lived most of his life in Lewisville, NC. He was a graduate of West Forsyth High School and attended Forsyth Tech. Mike's greatest passions were his love for his family and for the Lord Jesus Christ. He was an active member of Pinedale Christian Church where he worshiped and served faithfully. Time spent with his family was his greatest joy. Mike is survived by his wife Becky Hepler, daughter Madison and son Grayson, both of the home. He is also survived by brother Steve Hepler and wife Susie of Asheville, NC as well as his mother Bobbie Hepler of Winston-Salem. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nephews. Services for Mike will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Pinedale Christian Church at 2:00 pm. Visitation with the family to follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to be made to Prison Ministry, a mission close to Mike's heart. Donations can be made to Pinedale Christian Church and sent to 3395 Peter's Creek Parkway, WS 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Service information
2:00PM
3395 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Tags
Most Popular
-
Man gets 18-25 years for child sex offenses. Mother waited 5 years before reporting assault of her 12-year-old daughter. in Winston-Salem
-
Pepsi Bottling Ventures campus in Winston-Salem sells for nearly $35 million
-
Local man’s research opens door to become first African American in the local chapter of Sons of the American Revolution
-
Winston-Salem police officer and former girlfriend indicted by Forsyth County grand jury on child abuse charges.
-
Wake Forest to be dropped from name of Innovation Quarter
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately