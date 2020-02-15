Hepler, Michael Todd April 25, 1966 - February 12, 2020 Michael Todd Hepler went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on February 12, 2020 at the age of 53. He was born on April 25, 1966 to the late Gray Hepler and Bobbie Hepler. He lived most of his life in Lewisville, NC. He was a graduate of West Forsyth High School and attended Forsyth Tech. Mike's greatest passions were his love for his family and for the Lord Jesus Christ. He was an active member of Pinedale Christian Church where he worshiped and served faithfully. Time spent with his family was his greatest joy. Mike is survived by his wife Becky Hepler, daughter Madison and son Grayson, both of the home. He is also survived by brother Steve Hepler and wife Susie of Asheville, NC as well as his mother Bobbie Hepler of Winston-Salem. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nephews. Services for Mike will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Pinedale Christian Church at 2:00 pm. Visitation with the family to follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to be made to Prison Ministry, a mission close to Mike's heart. Donations can be made to Pinedale Christian Church and sent to 3395 Peter's Creek Parkway, WS 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023

Service information

Feb 16
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 16, 2020
2:00PM
Pinedale Christian Church
3395 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
