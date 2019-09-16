May 31, 1920 - September 13, 2019 Mrs. Azalee Brown Henry was born on May 31, 1920 in Newberry, SC to the late Jeffrey and Sarah Walker Brown. Mrs. Henry was a graduate of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. She began her work life in housekeeping at Robert E. Lee Hotel. Mrs. Henry retired from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where she served for many years as a Medical Laboratory Technician. Mrs. Henry was a very kind and generous person who was willing to help others in need. She loved socializing with friends and entertaining in her home. She passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at The Citadel, following a period of declining health at the age of 99. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Willie "Bill" Earl Henry. Left to cherish their memories of her are: a beloved special life long friend and caretaker, Mildred Thomas and her daughters; devoted friends, Craymon and Sandra Garner. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Piedmont Memorial Gardens with Rev. Donald Jenkins, eulogist. Interment will follow service. Sincere thanks is owed to the staff of the Citadel at Winston-Salem Healthcare for their compassionate medical care and to Clark S. Brown & Sons for their great kindness and superior services. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC

