May 31, 1920 - September 13, 2019 Mrs. Azalee Brown Henry was born on May 31, 1920 in Newberry, SC to the late Jeffrey and Sarah Walker Brown. Mrs. Henry was a graduate of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. She began her work life in housekeeping at Robert E. Lee Hotel. Mrs. Henry retired from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where she served for many years as a Medical Laboratory Technician. Mrs. Henry was a very kind and generous person who was willing to help others in need. She loved socializing with friends and entertaining in her home. She passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at The Citadel, following a period of declining health at the age of 99. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Willie "Bill" Earl Henry. Left to cherish their memories of her are: a beloved special life long friend and caretaker, Mildred Thomas and her daughters; devoted friends, Craymon and Sandra Garner. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Piedmont Memorial Gardens with Rev. Donald Jenkins, eulogist. Interment will follow service. Sincere thanks is owed to the staff of the Citadel at Winston-Salem Healthcare for their compassionate medical care and to Clark S. Brown & Sons for their great kindness and superior services. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC
Most Popular
-
WSSU band ranked No. 1 in nation by ESPN poll
-
Winston-Salem woman who played role in bizarre Clemmons killings back behind bars on drug and larceny charges.
-
Racially insensitive text from school board member included a picture of ‘Mushmouth,’ sources say
-
Lewisville will end Fourth of July fireworks
-
Human remains found in Rural Hall; authorities ask for help with identification
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately