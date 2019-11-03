October 26, 1939 - October 30, 2019 Dr. Walter Dean Henrichs, 80, of Advance, NC, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home. Dean was born on October 26, 1939 in Smith Center, KS to Walter and Mildred Henrichs. Dean always attributed much of whatever success he achieved in later life to his good fortune of being the son of two loving and nurturing parents and his childhood spent in the small North Central Kansas town of Smith Center. Dean attended the University of Kansas where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity forming many lifelong friendships. He obtained a degree in economics while completing the prerequisites for medical school and attended the KU School of Medicine. While in medical school he enlisted in the US Navy and was commissioned as an officer in the Navy Medical Corps. Upon graduation Dean interned at the National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, MD. He then attended the Navy's Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Pensacola, Fl. where he was designated a Navy Flight Surgeon. In April, 1967, in St. Louis, MO, Dean married Barbara Bremer, a physical therapist, whom he had met on a blind date while in medical school. Together they started on a 20+ year adventure with the US Navy. Following his training in dermatology, Dean completed a 1 year fellowship in Dermatopathology at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C. He then returned to the Bethesda Naval Hospital where he practiced and taught clinical dermatology and dermatopathology. Later he was appointed Chairman of the Department of Dermatology and consultant to the Navy Surgeon General. Dean retired from the US Navy with the rank of Captain MC USN in 1983. Following his retirement from the Navy, Dean, Barbara and their 3 young sons, Matt, Mark and Jon moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where Dean had been recruited to join Winston-Salem Health Care (WSHC) as their first dermatologist. Dean retired from WSHC in 2007. In June of 2008, Dean and Barbara moved to Bermuda Village where they traveled extensively. Dean was also an avid golfer until health problems intervened. He was a member of numerous professional societies and associations, as well as Centenary United Methodist Church and Forsyth Country Club. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Kent. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara and their faithful canine companion Roscoe, of Advance, NC and three sons, Matt (Cami), grandchildren Josh and Kate, of Marietta, GA; Mark of Atlanta, GA and Jon of Winston-Salem, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com. Per Dean's request there will be no services. The family can be contacted through Bermuda Village (142 Bermuda Village Dr, Bermuda Run, NC 27006). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: USD 237 Smith Center c/o Mr. Joshua Lanning, Superintendent 216 S. Jefferson Street Smith Center, KS 66967 ---- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC 3655 Reed Street Winston-Salem, NC 27107 www.secondharvestnwnc.org Twin City Cremations
