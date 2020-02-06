July 17, 1930 - February 3, 2020 Hennings East Bend - Helen Ann Long Hennings, 89, of East Bend, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born in Yadkin County on July 17, 1930 to the late John Wesley and Irene Doub Long. Helen was a member of Baltimore United Methodist Church. She was one of the founders of the East Bend Fire Department Ladies Auxillary. She was an avid UNC Tarheels fan and NASCAR racing. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hoover Hennings; a son, Gary Hennings; and sisters, Patsy Stinson and Bobbie Walton. Surviving are her three children, Sarah (Terry) Davis, Shirley (Leon) Brown, and Larry "Pedo" Hennings; grandchildren, Ginger Martin, Karen Davis, Andy Brown, Mandy Starling, Renee Gonzales, and Bobby Hennings; great-grandchildren, Jessica Coffill, Ryan Martin, Karson Starling, Katie Starling, and Eli Brown; great-great-grandchildren, Bailee Coffill, Emma Coffill, and Brodie Coffill; a sister, Jane Phillips; and a brother, Johnny Long. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at Baltimore United Methodist Church with Rev. Chad Shoaf officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 -11:00 AM one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baltimore UMC Building Fund, 2419 Baltimore Road, East Bend, NC 27018. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center for the care that Helen received. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018
Hennings, Helen Long
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Baltimore United Methodist Church
2419 Baltimore Road
East Bend, NC 27018
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
Baltimore United Methodist Church
2419 Baltimore Road
East Bend, NC 27018
