September 18, 1932 - June 4, 2020 KERNERSVILLE Celia Elliott Hennings, 87, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home from complications of a stroke. She was born in Wilkes County, NC on September 18, 1932 to the late William Oscar and Mae Marion Elliott. Celia retired from Lucent Technologies (AT&T) after 37 years of service and was an active member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church for 44 years. She had a special bond with her church family, was strong in her faith and supported the many ministries at Sedge Garden. Celia was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. The last two years of her life were spent at Arbor Ridge Independent Living in Kernersville, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She had many special moments there that were shared with longtime friends. In addition to her parents, Celia was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James "Jim" Tyson Hennings; and one brother, Marion O. Elliott of Wilkesboro. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Spillane (Ray) of Apex and Karen Sizemore (Rick) of Clemmons; a granddaughter, Shannon Spillane of Charlotte; special friends, Judy Phillips and Jack Booze of East Bend; sister-in-law, Carol Hayes Elliott; brother-in-law, Earl Cornelius; sister-in-law, Darlene Cornelius; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will be present at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall entrance on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1:00 2:00 for anyone wishing to drive by and offer their condolences. A private graveside service will follow with Rev. Justin Lowe and Dr. Rev. Mary Miller officiating. Memorials may be made to Sedge Garden UMC, 794 Sedge Garden Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284. The family extends a special Thanks to the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their care of Celia. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel

To plant a tree in memory of Celia Hennings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries