January 3, 1963 - December 21, 2019 Royce D. Henley, Jr. (R.D.), 56, went to be with our Lord on December 21, 2019. R.D. was born January 3, 1963 in Winston-Salem, NC, where he lived most of his life. R.D. was a big man with an even bigger heart and a sense of humor to match. He knew no stranger and would have given you the shirt off his back. R.D. left a lasting impression on anyone he met and he will be greatly missed. R.D. was a contractor. A trade he took after, from his late father when he was just a kid. He owned a contracting business with his little brother Steve and they worked side by side every day. He took a lot of pride in his work. R.D. cherished his family and was a very loving and caring son and brother. You could always depend on him. He was preceded in death by his parents Royce D. Henley Sr., Dorothy P. Henley, and sister Deborah Henley. R.D. is survived by his brothers, Mike Henley (Alissa), Steve Henley (Cathi); sisters, Bonnie Widener (Emory), Sharon Cline, Rhoda Casper, Peggy Hutchins (Clint), and baby sister Katie Brady. 12 nieces and nephews and special nephew Josh Henley (Andrea), who was loved like a son. A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek, with a service following. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
