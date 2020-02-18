August 12, 1946 - February 13, 2020 Mr. Gerald Grant Henley, age 73, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Henley was born August 12, 1946 in Forsyth County to Ova Dexter Henley and Rachel Louise Walton Henley. Mr. Henley served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was a member of New Union United Methodist Church in Mocksville, a member of the Iron Dukes, and had retired from Lowes Home Improvements. He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Adam Tilley; two sisters, Mary Faye Kapp and JoAnn Cadd; three brothers, Wayne Henley, Rodney Henley and Mark Henley; two brothers-in-law, Jim Doss and Bill Kapp and two nieces, Paige Henley and Amie Lamb. He is survived by his wife, Terri Gough Henley; one son, Tate Henley (Robin) of Winston-Salem; one daughter, Christy Hargett (Brian) of Concord; one granddaughter, Allison Henley; one sister, Wanda Jean Doss of Stanleyville; one brother, Byron Henley of King; three sisters-in-law, Jewell Henley of Winston-Salem, Donna Henley of Clemmons and Robin Henley of Winston-Salem; one brother-in-law, Emory Cadd (Lucy) of Kernersville and nieces and nephews, Cheryl Ann Grosjean, Mike Henley, Scott Henley, Shannon Tesh, Jeff Henley, Clay Doss, Brent Cadd, Drew Cadd, Kyle Henley, Chad Henley, Kirby Brown and Landon Henley and many wonderful great-nephews and nieces; special great-nephews Carter Henley, Jacob Henley and Corbin Brown. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel by Mr. Jerry Morrison. Burial will follow in Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

