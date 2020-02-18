August 12, 1946 - February 13, 2020 Mr. Gerald Grant Henley, age 73, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Henley was born August 12, 1946 in Forsyth County to Ova Dexter Henley and Rachel Louise Walton Henley. Mr. Henley served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was a member of New Union United Methodist Church in Mocksville, a member of the Iron Dukes, and had retired from Lowes Home Improvements. He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Adam Tilley; two sisters, Mary Faye Kapp and JoAnn Cadd; three brothers, Wayne Henley, Rodney Henley and Mark Henley; two brothers-in-law, Jim Doss and Bill Kapp and two nieces, Paige Henley and Amie Lamb. He is survived by his wife, Terri Gough Henley; one son, Tate Henley (Robin) of Winston-Salem; one daughter, Christy Hargett (Brian) of Concord; one granddaughter, Allison Henley; one sister, Wanda Jean Doss of Stanleyville; one brother, Byron Henley of King; three sisters-in-law, Jewell Henley of Winston-Salem, Donna Henley of Clemmons and Robin Henley of Winston-Salem; one brother-in-law, Emory Cadd (Lucy) of Kernersville and nieces and nephews, Cheryl Ann Grosjean, Mike Henley, Scott Henley, Shannon Tesh, Jeff Henley, Clay Doss, Brent Cadd, Drew Cadd, Kyle Henley, Chad Henley, Kirby Brown and Landon Henley and many wonderful great-nephews and nieces; special great-nephews Carter Henley, Jacob Henley and Corbin Brown. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel by Mr. Jerry Morrison. Burial will follow in Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Man gets 18-25 years for child sex offenses. Mother waited 5 years before reporting assault of her 12-year-old daughter. in Winston-Salem
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Susan Sarandon visits Winston-Salem as national surrogate for the Bernie Sanders campaign
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately