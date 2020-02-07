November 1, 1946 - February 5, 2020 Mr. Michael Moore Hendrix, age 73, passed away February 5, 2020. He was born November 1, 1946 in Forsyth County to the late William Clifton Hendrix and Mary Louise Moore Hendrix. Michael was a life time member of Jefferson Christian Church. He enjoyed participating in church activities and spent four years in Haiti serving with the Cookson Hills orphanage. He was talented in carpentry, working for Metric Construction for many years. In addition, he worked in maintenance at Village Care in King, NC. Michael also enjoyed both participating in, and observing sports of all kinds. Michael courageously fought Parkinson's Disease for over 15 years until the fight was done. He was a loving family man and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents. Surviving is his Loving Wife of 25 years, Pamela Rampke Hendrix; brother, Greg Hendrix and wife Betsey of Pfafftown; special nephew Eric Hendrix (Courtney) of Pfafftown and special niece, Leslie Freeman (Andy) of Winston-Salem; 8 other nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins; in addition 11 great nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 noon Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Jefferson Christian Church with Steve Cook, Minister officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at Jefferson Christian Church Missions Fund, 8200 Jefferson Church Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 27141-5014. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Michael was truly a unique individual. He truly enjoyed family, and the simple things. He had more interest in helping others than he did in accumulating worldly possessions for himself. He really was a good guy! Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Hendrix, Michael Moore
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Jefferson Christian Church
8200 Jefferson Church Rd.
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
12:00PM
Jefferson Christian Church
8200 Jefferson Church Rd.
Rural Hall, NC 27045
