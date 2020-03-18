January 16, 1924 - March 16, 2020 MOCKSVILLEMr. Haywood Robertson "H.R." Hendrix, Jr., 96, passed away on March 16, 2020, at Homestead Hills in Winston-Salem. H.R. was born on January 16, 1924, in Davie County, to the late Haywood Robertson, Sr. and Magdalene Abbie Cornatzer Hendrix. Mr. Hendrix was a lifetime member of Dulin United Methodist Church, where he served as Sunday School superintendent and on many church boards. He was also a member of the choir. He once served as a Davie County commissioner and chairman and he also served as chairman of the Davie Republican Party. H.R. was the last surviving charter member of the Lion's Club, where he served as chaplain for many years. He was a Past Master of Mocksville Masonic Lodge #134 A.F. & A.M. and Scottish Rites. He was co-owner of Hendrix and Corriher Construction Company. He also served on the boards of First Federal Savings and Loan and BB&T. H.R. also belonged to the Gideons International, as well as the Davie County Prison Ministry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Modene Foster Hendrix; three sisters, Mildred Foster, Johnnie Petree, and Margaret Whitaker; and a brother, Dean Hendrix. Survivors include two children, Patricia Jarvis (Joe) of Clemmons, and Haywood Robertson "Robin" Hendrix, III, of Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Julie Mock (Mike), and Jonathan Jarvis (Tracy); a great-grandchild, C.J. Mock; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the Executive Order of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be conducted with Masonic rites. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Dulin United Methodist Church, 897 Dulin Road, Mocksville, NC 27028; or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028

