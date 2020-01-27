October 19, 1950 - January 24, 2020 MOCKSVILLEMr. George Rayford Hendrix, 69, of Hepler Road, passed away peacefully at SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin in the early morning hours of Friday, January 24, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Rayford was born on October 19, 1950, to the late George Clyde and Lucille Anderson Hendrix. Mr. Hendrix was an avid Washington Redskins fan and enjoyed Bowman Gray Racing and NASCAR. During March Madness, he would try to watch every game played. He loved working with cattle and would rarely miss the Turnersburg Cattle Sale on Mondays. Rayford always looked forward to helping his brother-in-law, Harold Sheek, in the hayfields and working the cattle when needed. He would visit Andy's Country Store every morning to hang out with the regulars and catch up on any news. He loved his church family at Dulin United Methodist Church and was always excited about church on Sunday mornings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdad, Tracy; grandparents, Cliff and Fannie Hendrix; two brothers, Jerry Hendrix and Jim Anderson; and several aunts and uncles. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Peggy Keaton Hendrix, of the home; a daughter, Susan Nifong (Roland) of Brandon, South Dakota; a son, Rayford Clyde Hendrix of Blanch, NC; three grandchildren who were the light of his life, Ashton Becker (Andrew), Sydney Nifong, and Tanner Nifong, all of South Dakota; two great-grandchildren, Anna Grace Becker and Nathan Ray Becker; two sisters, Brenda Sheek (Harold) of Advance, and Martha (Delbert) Bennett of Mocksville; one brother, Tommy Hendrix, Sr. of Mocksville, and two sisters-in-law, Jane Anderson and Jane Hendrix, both of Mocksville. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Wake Forest Cancer Center and Mountain Valley Hospice for the love and care that was given to Rayford during his difficult journey. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Dulin United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jimmy Truell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Eaton Funeral Home. Memorials may be considered for the Dulin United Methodist Church General Fund, 897 Dulin Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028, or Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. To all that were a part of this journey, your love, thoughts, and prayers will be etched in our hearts forever. There are indeed angels among us. We know you rest in green pastures, "Precious." Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC 27028
2:00PM
897 Dulin Church Road
Mocksville, NC 27028
12:00AM
897 Dulin Church Rd
Mocksville, NC 27028
