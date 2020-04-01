April 19, 1987 - March 26, 2020 John "Mark" Hendrick, Jr., 32, of King, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly. Mark was born on April 19, 1987 in Forsyth County, NC to Donna Burns Kiger and John Mark Hendrick Sr. Mark was a self-employed carpenter who had many traits. One of Mark's biggest passions was drawing and being outdoors. Mark knew how to bring life to everyone. He was always happy and loved to make everyone laugh. Mark had a heart of gold and always cherished his family and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Gray Burns, and grandparents, Thomas and Bobbie Hendrick. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Donna Burns Kiger and husband Eugene; father, John Mark Hendrick, Sr. and wife Margie; grandmother, Judy Burns; brother, Matthew Bolden; sisters, Amanda Hendrick (Akeem), Brittney Hendrick (Cameron) and Candace Goins (Cody); special nieces and nephews Kailyn, Haylee, Jailyn, Nataleigh, Jaxon, Julian, Greyson, and Giovanni; uncles, Johnny Burns (Rena) and Thomas Hendrick, Jr. (Debbie); and many special friends and family. Mr. Hendrick will lie in state from 9:00am-5:00pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Slate Funeral Home. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John "Mark" Hendrick, Jr. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home P.O. Box 23 King NC 27021

To plant a tree in memory of John Hendrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries