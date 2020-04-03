April 5, 1954 - April 1, 2020 Mr. Eddie Ralph Henderson, 65, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Eddie was born April 5, 1954. in South Carolina to Ralph and Edna Henderson. He worked as a pipe fitter at VSC Fire & Security for many years until his health declined. Eddie loved to ride his Harley-Davidson and was passionate about his beloved Clemson Tigers. He was preceded in death by his parents. Eddie is survived by his wife, Suzanne Henderson; children, April Henderson, Allison Fulk, and Jordan Fulk; 5 grandchildren; a large and beloved extended family in South Carolina; and special friends, Mike Haynes and Terry Collins. A celebration of Eddie's life will be held at a later date in South Carolina. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries