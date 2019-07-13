April 24, 1934 - July 12, 2019 Kernersville - Mrs. Zora Evelyn Pegram Hemrick, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Salemtowne Retirement Community. She was born on April 24, 1934 in Stokes County to Clinton Odell and Annie Perdew Pegram. After 38 years of service, she retired from AT&T where she was in the Advance Technical Division. Zora faithfully attended First Baptist Church in Kernersville where she was a member of the "Be Friendly Club," the Dorcas Sunday School class, and the Pioneers Young at Heart Club. She was also a member of the church choir. In addition to her parents, Zora was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Glenn "Buddy" Hemrick; three brothers, Floyd "Bill" Mick Pegram, Odell Pegram, Jr., and Donald Wayne Pegram; four sisters, Dorothy P. Freeman, Ruby P. Latham, and Annie "Pat" P. Rhymes, Geneva P. Tucker; a niece, Deborah Latham Binkley; and a nephew, Kenneth "Kenny" Freeman. She is survived by one sister, Gracie P. Combs (husband, Royden); two brothers, Richard B. Pegram (wife, Linda) and Daniel R. Pegram; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Zora will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Kernersville with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Guilford Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church at 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel
