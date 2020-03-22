Hemric, Judy Cheek November 8, 1940 - March 10, 2020 Judy Hope Cheek Hemric (November 8th,1940) went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 10th, 2020. She was born to the late Shirley Rufus and Florence Sparks Cheek in Surry County, North Carolina. Judy graduated from Jonesville High School in Jonesville, North Carolina, where she was a three time All State basketball player. She was a member at Pfafftown Baptist Church in Pfafftown, North Carolina. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and loving on her grandchildren. She was always doing for others even if she did without, especially when it came to her family. Judy was preceded in death by three of her siblings Larry Cheek, Edna Martin, and Nancy Mannino. Mrs. Hemric is survived by her son Greg Hemric and wife Lynn of Ararat, North Carolina, and daughter Lori Jones and husband Kenny of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, five grandchildren; Carla Hemric, Hannah Hemric, Hunter Jones, Landon Jones, and Makaela Jones, six siblings; Betty Williams, Shirley Ann Eichenbaum, Tommye Logan, Gale and Donnie Triplett, Phyllis and Pete Wagoner, Seth and Sandra Cheek, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed. Family and friends celebrated Judy's life on Saturday in Dobson, North Carolina. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

