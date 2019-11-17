November 19, 1928 - November 15, 2019 Winston-Salem Anne Snyder Hemric, 90, passed away at home on Friday November 15, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on November 19, 1928 to Myrtle Reavis and William Robert Snyder. Anne was a member of Advent Moravian Church and retired from First Union Bank. She was preceded in death by her husband's Gene Speas and Marvin Hemric; brothers Griff, Kenneth, Lester and William Snyder; sisters Mary Jones and Francis Tucker. Surviving are a special nephew Allen Snyder and his wife Gwen and numerous other nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday November 18, 2019 at Advent Moravian church with the Rev. Dr. Tim Sapp officiating. Interment will follow in the church Graveyard. Visitation will be from 1-2 at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Advent Moravian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 S. Main St.
