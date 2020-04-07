February 7, 1928 - April 5, 2020 James Relerford Helvey, Jr. (Jim) was born in St. Louis, Missouri on February 7, 1928, the older son of James Relerford Helvey, Sr. and Jesse Hazel Helvey. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny Bates of Lexington, NC, and is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris Link Helvey, a resident of Salemtowne in Winston-Salem, NC; his daughter, Jessica Skipper of Wilton, CT; his son, Jay Helvey (Jane) of Winston-Salem. He is also survived by his brother, Bill Helvey (Grace) of Los Altos Hills, CA and three nephews: Kevin Helvey of Lake Worth, FL; Ted Helvey (Michelle) of Morgan Hill, CA; and Steve Helvey (Alison) of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. He has seven grandchildren: Nick Skipper (Rebecca) of New York City; Clay Skipper of New York City; Cole Helvey (Christie) of New York City; Jed Helvey (Haley) of Durham, NC; Walker Helvey of Washington, D.C.; Shiff Helvey and Zeni Helvey of Winston-Salem; and one great-grandson, Hayden Skipper of New York City. He completed his undergraduate degrees at Mars Hill College (1948) and William Jewell College in Liberty, MO (1950). He continued his graduate studies at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, graduating with both a bachelor's degree in Divinity (1953) and a master's degree in Theology (1960). He later earned MA and PhD degrees in English at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro. Jim served as a Baptist pastor of churches in Kentucky and North Carolina: Wilmington Baptist Church in Fiskburg, KY; North Newton Baptist Church in Newton, NC; and Rich Fork Baptist Church in Thomasville, NC; he also served the body of Christ as a supply pastor for the United Churches of Christ in Lexington, NC. In addition to his pastoral work, Jim became a professor at Davidson County Community College in Lexington, NC serving as Chairman of Fine Arts, teaching English and Religion. He also was honored to serve as a Trustee of Mars Hill University. Jim was a member of the First Baptist Church on Fifth in Winston-Salem after being a member of the First Baptist Church in Lexington, NC for nearly forty years, counting many as friends in both congregations. An online celebration of Jim's life is being planned with a private graveside service for the family to follow. The family would like to thank the thoughtful caregivers at Salemtowne, especially those in Westerly and Salem Square. Memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina or the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County at the Winston-Salem Foundation. Memorial Funeral Service PO Box 17235
