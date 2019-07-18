Helton, Ruth Cloaninger September 27, 1924 - July 16, 2019 Ruth Cloaninger Helton died peacefully July 16, 2019. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 27, 1924 to Everette L. and Katherine Graeber Cloaninger. She graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College (now University), in Hickory in June of 1945 with a bachelor of science degree. On February 19, 1946, she married her college sweetheart, Robert Lee Helton of Hickory, who predeceased her in October 2015. They were happily married for over 69 years. They had two children, Linda Martin, married to Phil, of Winston-Salem; and Robert Lee Helton, Jr., married to Lynn Jones, of Lexington, South Carolina. Ruth retired from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system after having taught math at Wiley Junior High School, Paisley High School, and Mount Tabor High School. After retirement she and Bob traveled across the United States and world visiting every continent except for Antarctica. In 2013, she and Bob left their home in Winston-Salem to live at Bermuda Village Retirement Center. They enjoyed life there, meeting many new friends (Ruth never met a stranger) and engaging in favorite hobbies, like playing bridge. In fact, history has it that Ruth made a Grand Slam for her last bridge game. She was also predeceased by her parents and brother Everette Lane Cloaninger, Jr. She is survived by her children, 3 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Phillip Martin and wife Melinda, of Richmond, Virginia; Katherine Becker and husband Steve of Asheville, and Amanda Baldwin and husband Ben of Charleston, South Carolina. Her great-grandchildren are Clare, Laura, and Jasper Martin, Morgan Becker, and Everett Baldwin. She was a life-long Lutheran, making sure that her family always found a church before they unpacked boxes whenever they moved to a new town, and was a member of Augsburg Lutheran Church, Winston-Salem, for 51 years. Her memorial service will be there on Saturday, July 20 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive visitors after the worship service. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of both Novant Medical Center and Batangas Gardens at Bermuda Village for their loving, professional care of Ruth. Memorials may be made to Augsburg, 845 West Fifth Street, Trellis Supportive Care, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Most Popular
-
Video: Assault charge, arrest follow run-in at Bowman Gray Stadium
-
Baptist nurse, three other men pull woman out of burning car in U.S. 52 crash
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
Elevation Church buys Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem. The megachurch says the Y will be a long-term tenant.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately