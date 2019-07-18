Helton, Ruth Cloaninger September 27, 1924 - July 16, 2019 Ruth Cloaninger Helton died peacefully July 16, 2019. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 27, 1924 to Everette L. and Katherine Graeber Cloaninger. She graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College (now University), in Hickory in June of 1945 with a bachelor of science degree. On February 19, 1946, she married her college sweetheart, Robert Lee Helton of Hickory, who predeceased her in October 2015. They were happily married for over 69 years. They had two children, Linda Martin, married to Phil, of Winston-Salem; and Robert Lee Helton, Jr., married to Lynn Jones, of Lexington, South Carolina. Ruth retired from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system after having taught math at Wiley Junior High School, Paisley High School, and Mount Tabor High School. After retirement she and Bob traveled across the United States and world visiting every continent except for Antarctica. In 2013, she and Bob left their home in Winston-Salem to live at Bermuda Village Retirement Center. They enjoyed life there, meeting many new friends (Ruth never met a stranger) and engaging in favorite hobbies, like playing bridge. In fact, history has it that Ruth made a Grand Slam for her last bridge game. She was also predeceased by her parents and brother Everette Lane Cloaninger, Jr. She is survived by her children, 3 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Phillip Martin and wife Melinda, of Richmond, Virginia; Katherine Becker and husband Steve of Asheville, and Amanda Baldwin and husband Ben of Charleston, South Carolina. Her great-grandchildren are Clare, Laura, and Jasper Martin, Morgan Becker, and Everett Baldwin. She was a life-long Lutheran, making sure that her family always found a church before they unpacked boxes whenever they moved to a new town, and was a member of Augsburg Lutheran Church, Winston-Salem, for 51 years. Her memorial service will be there on Saturday, July 20 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive visitors after the worship service. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of both Novant Medical Center and Batangas Gardens at Bermuda Village for their loving, professional care of Ruth. Memorials may be made to Augsburg, 845 West Fifth Street, Trellis Supportive Care, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

