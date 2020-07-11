July 13, 1939 - July 9, 2020 Margaret Jane Bennett Helsabeck, 80, of Tobaccoville, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hospice Home of the Piedmont in High Point, NC. Born in Stokes County to the late Charlie Columbus and Rendy Bullins Bennett on July 13, 1939, Mrs. Helsabeck was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gray Helsabeck, by her stepmother, Clessie Ferguson Bennett, by brothers Clarence, Paul, and Roy Bennett, and by sisters Mattie Lee Mabe, Irene Smith, Mary Scheppner, and Alice Bennett. Mrs. Helsabeck retired from retail sales, was a homemaker, and was an accomplished cook, well-known for her delicious potato salad, cornbread, graham cracker pudding, chocolate pies, and pound cakes. She was a longtime member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Rural Hall, NC. Left to cherish her memory are her family: two sons, Andy Helsabeck and wife Deborah of Grimesland, NC, and Rev. Oliver Helsabeck and wife Susan of High Point, NC; two grandchildren, Christopher Helsabeck and wife Jessee of Clayton, NC and Elizabeth Helsabeck of High Point; two great-grandsons, Jacob and Camden; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Antioch United Methodist Church with Rev. Pat Dixon officiating. Mrs. Helsabeck will also lie in state at Slate Funeral Home in King, NC from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 for family and friends to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Antioch United Methodist Church, 9220 Antioch Church Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045. The family expresses deep appreciation for the kindness and care of the staff of Hospice Home of the Piedmont and Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care in High Point. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Helsabeck family and online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

Tags

Load entries