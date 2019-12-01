March 30, 1934 - November 28, 2019 Richard Francis Heller, 85, of Winston-Salem, NC, died early Thanksgiving morning, surrounded by his family, after a slow and continuous decline. Richard was born in Amsterdam, NY on March 30, 1934 to Francis and Elizabeth Heller. Richard enjoyed a long career in public education. He worked in mental health in Norwich, NY, and served as district superintendent in Mount Upton, Oxford, and Clifton Springs, NY. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army in Japan. Richard is survived by his loving wife Barbara and devoted children Therese, Christine (Robert), Kathy (Trennea), Richard Jr. (Kimberly), and Nicole, as well as six grandchildren - Andrea, Lucas, Tucker, Jacob, Casey, and Jordan. He is also survived by his younger brothers Robert (Patty) and Michael (Mary Lou) and seven nephews and nieces. Richard will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life for Richard will be held in the Heller family home in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
