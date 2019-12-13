July 12, 1942 - November 29, 2019 Brenda Joyce Helfer, 77, passed away November 29, 2019. She was born in Elizabethton, TN on July 12, 1942 the daughter of John Gilbert Helfer and Cleo Vinson Helfer. Brenda was the "Rock" of her family and loved them all dearly. She had a true giving heart and will be missed deeply by all who knew her. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by a daughter, Lorraine Rasmussen; a sister, Carmen Helfer Reale; a brother, Richard Helfer; and her loving extended family. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Gary Styers officiating. Entombment will follow the service in the mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 this evening Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
