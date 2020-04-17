August 23, 1928 - April 15, 2020 Mrs. Arlene Stanley Heiser, 91, of Mocksville, NC, went to her eternal home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born August 23, 1928 in Madison Heights, VA; she was the daughter of John and Grace Stanley. After graduation from EC Glass High School, she worked for Bell South until she married the love of her life, Stanley A. Heiser, Sr. They moved to Philadelphia, PA, where she continued to work for the telephone company until the birth of their first child. Arlene enjoyed her family and being a joyful homemaker, as well as her flowers and lawn care. She likewise enjoyed her Oaklawn Baptist Church family, but most recently her membership with First Baptist Church in Mocksville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley A. Heiser, Sr. Surviving are her three children, a son, Stanley Heiser, Jr. (Donna) of Charlotte and two daughters, Sharon Steele of Boston, VA and Patricia Heiser Horton of Clemmons; six grandchildren, Shannon Shepherd (Rob), Lindsey Heiser, Kenny Atkins (Victoria) Meghan Steele (William), Jennifer Horton (Mark Wingfield), Jacob Horton and two great-grandchildren, Vance and Cecelia Atkins. A special thanks goes to Arlene's caregivers, Hospice, and especially Patty, who devoted her attention to her mom for the last years. A private celebration of her life will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
