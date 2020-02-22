January 10, 1946 - February 20, 2020 Bonnie Jean Hege, 74 of Lexington, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A service will be held for her on Sunday, February 23 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Road with the Rev. Sandra Ireson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. Bonnie was born January 10, 1946 to Hubert H. and Mary Lillian Hege, both of whom preceded her in death. Bonnie was a lifetime active member of Mount Olivet United Methodist Church. She attended Mitchell College in Statesville, NC and was retired from Nations Bank. Surviving are a brother, Alex S. Hege, Sr. (Kathleen) and sister Rosemary Hege, of Lexington, NC. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Other family members include her Uncle John Hege (Frances) and Aunt Evva Mae Zimmerman. The family requests memorials to Mt. Olivet Handicap Accessible Fund, Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 1082 Community Road, Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home - Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, W-S NC 27127
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
