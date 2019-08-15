January 17, 1925 - August 13, 2019 MOCKSVILLE - Oren Judson Heffner, 94, of Mocksville, NC joined His Lord and Savior in Heaven on August 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Claude and Grace Heffner of Maiden, NC. Surviving him is his loving wife of 71 years, Helen Frances Heffner, and three children: son, David O. Heffner (Michelle) of Raleigh, NC; daughter, Cynthia H. Seymour (Rudy) of Raleigh, NC; and son, Stephen B. Heffner (Janet) of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Kristen H. Smith (Ben), Bill Seymour (Carly), Greg Seymour (Caroline), Katherine S. Dysart (Garrett), Elizabeth Heffner, Lauren Heffner, Katherine Heffner and Sarah Heffner. Mr. Heffner has six great-grandchildren: Buxton Smith, Elin Smith, Nolin Smith, Fallon Seymour, Abigail Dysart and Claire Seymour. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Donnie Heffner, Nelson Heffner, and Phil Heffner; and sisters, Elaine Heffner, Frieda Heffner Williams and Flora Heffner Arrowood. Mr. Heffner was born in Maiden, NC on January 17, 1925 and was a graduate of Maiden High School. During World War II, he served his country in the Air Force from 1943 to 1946. He also attended Auburn University. Mr. Heffner married Helen Frances Sharpe in March of 1948. Oren Heffner founded and operated Heffner's Land of Food supermarkets in Mocksville, Yadkinville, Lexington, Clemmons and Lewisville from 1949 to 1981. Mr. Heffner served as Director of the N.C. Food Dealers Association and was appointed by Gov. James E. Holshouser in 1974 to the North Carolina Milk Commission, serving for two terms. Following the sale of the supermarkets to Food Town (now Food Lion) in 1981, he became a founding partner in Dalcor Management, a Lexington real estate development company. Mr. Heffner was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Mocksville where he served as Deacon, Superintendent of Sunday School and taught the Harold Benson Sunday School class for nearly 60 consecutive years. He was a member and former President of the Mocksville Rotary Club and an avid tennis player. Mr. Heffner will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to his Lord, family and community. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who admired, loved and respected him very much. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, August 17, at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Mocksville with Dr. Van Lankford officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior in the Fellowship Hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to First Baptist Church of Mocksville, 412 North Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St. Mocksville, NC 27028
