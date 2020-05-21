May 30, 1923 - May 18, 2020 Kernersville Mr. Ivey Clay Hedgecock, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on May 30, 1923 in Forsyth County to Ira Clay and Lavada Welch Hedgecock. Ivey was a faithful member of Union Grove Baptist Church where he served for many years as a Deacon. Before he retired, Ivey was the Owner and Operator of Hedgecock Auto Repair Service. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the United States Army. Ivey was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. In addition to his parents, Ivey was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy McGee Hedgecock. He is survived by one son, Kenneth C. Hedgecock (wife, Diane); grandson, Bryan C. Hedgecock (wife, Stephanie); three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Sienna, and Bryce Hedgecock; siblings, Virginia McNamara (husband, Archie) and Ralph Hedgecock (wife, Ruth); and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews, including Sylvia Clodfelter, who helped care for Ivey. Due to the limitations in numbers for public gatherings, a private graveside service for Ivey will be held at Union Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Union Grove Baptist Church at 5424 Union Grove Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Most Popular
-
No fall break for UNCG and N.C. A&T students, and classes will end before Thanksgiving
-
Federal judge rules indoor worship services can resume in North Carolina
-
7 principals named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
-
Court overturns conviction in fatal shooting of Jonesville Police Sgt. Gregory Keith Martin in 1996
-
'Larry would fight injustice where he saw it ...' Former NC Rep., city councilman Larry Womble dies at 78
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately