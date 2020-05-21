May 30, 1923 - May 18, 2020 Kernersville Mr. Ivey Clay Hedgecock, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on May 30, 1923 in Forsyth County to Ira Clay and Lavada Welch Hedgecock. Ivey was a faithful member of Union Grove Baptist Church where he served for many years as a Deacon. Before he retired, Ivey was the Owner and Operator of Hedgecock Auto Repair Service. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the United States Army. Ivey was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. In addition to his parents, Ivey was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy McGee Hedgecock. He is survived by one son, Kenneth C. Hedgecock (wife, Diane); grandson, Bryan C. Hedgecock (wife, Stephanie); three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Sienna, and Bryce Hedgecock; siblings, Virginia McNamara (husband, Archie) and Ralph Hedgecock (wife, Ruth); and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews, including Sylvia Clodfelter, who helped care for Ivey. Due to the limitations in numbers for public gatherings, a private graveside service for Ivey will be held at Union Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Union Grove Baptist Church at 5424 Union Grove Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Tags

Load entries