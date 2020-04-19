High Point - Mrs. Carole Williard Hedgecock, 87, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday April 21 at Abbotts Creek MBC Cemetery. J.C. Green and Sons, Wallburg.
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
Ed Hardin: Flossie Johnson was bigger than life in Wilkes County
-
Human remains ID'd as veteran reported missing from Winston-Salem nearly a year ago
-
Sex abuse allegations made against Children’s Home house parents. Accuser says abuse occurred in the 1970s.
-
Fifth Forsyth resident dies due to COVID-19
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately