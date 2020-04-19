High Point - Mrs. Carole Williard Hedgecock, 87, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday April 21 at Abbotts Creek MBC Cemetery. J.C. Green and Sons, Wallburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Carole Hedgecock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries