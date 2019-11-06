January 23, 1929 - November 3, 2019 HEATH WALNUT COVE Mr. William Billy Edgar Heath, 90, went to be with his Lord, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. Billy was born January 23, 1929 in Stokes County to the late Charlie Edgar and Lucy Lillian Ashby Heath. He was a born-again Christian of the Baptist faith and attended Isom Baptist Church in Walnut Cove. Billy retired from Sealtest Dairy/Dairy Fresh, and farmed throughout his life. A few of his enjoyments were his family, fishing, and gospel music. His unique sense of humor and kind heart will be missed. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lois Willard Heath; a son, Jerry Wayne Heath; a grandson, Russell Brent Beasley; a son-in-law, Wayne East; and 3 brothers, Robert James, Thomas Franklin, and James Monroe Heath. He is survived by 8 children, Larry Heath (Traci), Barry Heath and fiancée Glenda Palmer, Linda East, Carolyn Hedrick (Buck), Sherry Fulp (Mitch), Terry Heath, Tina Corns (Clyde), and Tony Heath (Beth); 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Annie Laura Nelson and Kathy Atkins (Jimmy); and 1 brother, Wilson Heath (Carolyn). An 11:00 am funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Bro. Wayne Marion, Bro. Randy Cook, and Bro. Jack Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Shining Light Baptist Church Cemetery located at 4593 Flat Shoals Rd., Germanton, NC 27019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm 8:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 1382 Hwy. 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052 and other times at his home. Memorials may be made to the Russell Brent Beasley Scholarship Fund at North Stokes High School Stokes County, 1350 N. Stokes School Rd., Danbury, NC 27016. A special thanks to all of his caregivers. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Heath family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
