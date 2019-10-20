October 19, 1930 - October 16, 2019 WINSTON SALEM Douglas Gray Heath, 88, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday afternoon, October 16, 2019 at his home. Doug was born on October 19, 1930 in Forsyth County to the late William C. and Mary Frances East Heath. He was retired from Sara Lee Corp. with 39 years of service and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Doug was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church where he served as an usher, deacon, and worked in the bus ministry. He was very thankful for the special friendship with Pastor Bobby Robertson, who officiated at his and Mary's wedding. Doug loved gardening as well as attending gospel singings and the Grand Ole Opry. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Williams Heath; and a brother, Tommy Lambert. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Mary Etta Sain Martin Heath; daughter, Marilyn Parsons (John); son, Gordon Martin; sister, Tanis Lambert Plemons of Tellico Plains, TN; brother, Michael Lambert of Mauldin, SC; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 1 expected great great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be an 11:00 am graveside service held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park with Brother Justin Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 7-9 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Doug's caregivers during his illness. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Heath family. Burroughs Funeral Home PO Box 471 Walnut Cove NC 27052
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately