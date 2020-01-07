April 16, 1943 - January 5, 2020 RURAL HALL Mr. William Newton Head, 76, of Rural Hall, NC passed away January 5, 2020 at his home. The son of the late Henry and Treva White Head, William "Bill" was an environmental engineer. Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Head was pre-deceased by 3 brothers, 2 sisters, and granddaughter Kaylan Hughes. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Janice Phipps Head, 2 daughters Angela Ely (Bobby), Lisa Smith, brother Calvin Adams (Carolyn), 2 sisters Shelby Hill (Don) & Mary Wray (Gene), 3 grandchildren Ericca Dawn Smith, Ashley Nicole Bohannan, and Faith Little, 3 great-grandchildren Skyler Bohannan, Emma Rae Hughes, and Kaleb Bohannan, 37 nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly, and very special friend for 65 years Don Hemric. A celebration of life service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Woodland Baptist Church in Rural Hall, NC with Rev. Tim Gammons and Rev. Todd Caudle officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Rural Hall Memorial Park. The family acknowledges and are grateful for the professional and loving care administered by Dr. Demetrius Jacks and Dr. Mark Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. B & B Funeral & Cremation Services 1528 National Highway, Thomasville, NC 27360
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately