February 21, 1956 - December 4, 2019 Winston Salem Mrs. Deborah Ann Burton Haynes, 63, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home peacefully. She was born in Forsyth Co. on February 21, 1956 to Raymond Junior and Patsy McKinney Burton. Debbie loved to cook, travel, help others, and most of all she loved her family and friends, including her fur babies, Cooper and Cammie. She was preceded in death by her father, and a special sister-in-law, Diane. Surviving are her loving husband, John Haynes; two sons, John Jr. (Michelle), Jason (Sonia); mother, Patsy Burton; two grandsons, Jordan and Gabriel; one granddaughter, Eve Olivia; two sisters, Donna Sims, and Linda Shore; one brother, Bobby Burton; and many special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Leon Wishon officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 2:45 PM prior to the service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409, or to Trellis 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
