May 28, 1944 - June 2, 2020 Alma Caudle Haynes passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on June 2, 2020. Alma was born May 28, 1944 to Paul Hampton Caudle and Lena McCollum Caudle. She graduated from Yadkinville High School in 1962. She married Charles Haynes in 1963, and they made their home in Lone Hickory. Alma loved reading, traveling, shopping, watching westerns, and spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher in the primary grades for many years. She read her Bible nightly, reading it beginning to end multiple times. She and Charles also enjoyed singing in the choir at Sandy Springs. In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jana Cave. Alma is survived by her loving husband of 56 years; two children, Tamika (Derek) Cave of Boonville, and Avery (Jinda) Haynes of Lone Hickory; three grandsons, Jonathan (Elise) Cave, Grayson and Charlesten Haynes; three great-grandsons, Devan McCaskill, Nathan and Jackson Cave; a sister, Adelaide (Raymond); a brother, Max (Susan) Caudle; and many nieces and nephews. Alma may be viewed on Friday, June 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by Rev. David Kiser, Chris Snow, and Chaplain Mark Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sandy Springs Baptist Church (2930 Sandy Springs Rd., Harmony 28634) or Mountain Valley Hospice (243 North Lee Avenue, Yadkinville 27055). The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Becky Spillman, Tina Thomas, Andra Hunter, and the Hospice staff for the loving care given to Alma during her last days.
