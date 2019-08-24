June 20, 1953 - August 21, 2019 Mr. William (Billy) Edward Hayes, Jr., 66, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. He was born June 20, 1953 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late William E. Hayes and Ossie Kirby Hayes. Billy was a loving father, grandfather and fun-loving friend to many. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a sergeant with an honorable discharge. During his service in the military, he was a rifle sharpshooter and combat engineer. After the Marines, he worked as a founder in the equestrian industry. During his final years, Billy read the Bible daily and strengthened his relationship with the Lord. He was a great friend to so many and will be missed dearly. Billy was preceded in death by two brothers, Timothy Hayes and Johnny Hayes. Surviving is his daughter, Chasity L. Young, granddaughter, Whitley E. Kuebler and son-in-law, Joe B. Young. He leaves behind his life-long friends: Malvin Vanover, Jr., Joey Miller and Rodney Lovell. A memorial service in his honor will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Salisbury National Cemetery for Veterans, located at: 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Trellis Supportive Care,101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Affordable Creamations Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

