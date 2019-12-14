June 24, 1942 - December 12, 2019 Mrs. Sally Evans Hayes, age 77, of Brook Hill Ct., Elkin, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Mrs. Hayes was born June 24, 1942 in Surry County to Elzie Robert and Ada Roberts Evans. Mrs. Hayes was a lifelong member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and retired from Chatham Manufacturing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie "Shorty" Evans and special nephew, Jay Robert Evans. Survivors include: her husband Charles "Sid" Hayes of the home; sister-in-law, Judy Evans of State Road, nephew, Sammy Evans and wife Sherry of State Road; special niece, Nickie Lynn Evans Adams and husband M.J. and children, Maylon, Trenden, Knox, Hayden, and Sydney of Hamptonville; and special niece, Laken Evans. A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dylan Cook officiating. The family requests memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln., Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
