September 26, 1953 - February 26, 2020 Randy Dale Hayes, a career accountant and loving husband and father, died unexpectantly on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and devoted daughter. Randy was born September 26, 1953, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He grew up in the historic Hanestown neighborhood, creating lifelong bonds and memories with his community. Randy loved spending time with his family, decorating his home, watching Carolina football and basketball games, and listening to musicespecially country music. During the last several years of declining health his beloved daily companions were his two cats, Storm and Speedy, and his grandkitties. He will be remembered for always brightening up any room with joy, love, laughter and a little mischievousness. In 1983, Randy married Phoebe Elizabeth [Beth] Abrams, the love of his life, and the couple made their home in the Clemmons/Winston-Salem area during their nearly 37 years of marriage. A daughter, Amanda Kelly, was born in 1987, completing a loving, committed family. Randy was preceded in death by parents Vini and Pink Hayes and after Pink's death, stepfather Fred Williams. He was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Helen Burt, Ruby Carter, and Benny Hayes. He is survived by his wife, Beth, daughter Amanda, brothers John "Ike" Hayes (wife Maxine), Jay Hayes (wife Carol), sister Sandy Chappell, and numerous other beloved extended family members. A service of celebration will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 at 2pm at Clemmons Moravian Church in Clemmons, North Carolina, visitation to follow. Officiating will be Reverend Chris Thore and Reverend Russ May. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
Service information
2:00PM
3560 Spangenburg Ave.
Clemmons, NC 27012
