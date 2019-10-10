February 20, 1959 - October 8, 2019 Mrs. Phyllis Verona King Hayes, 60, of Advance, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after an eleven-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born February 20, 1959 in Davie County to Joe Harding King and Helen Pauline Michael King. Mrs. Hayes was a wife, mother, sister, and friend who lived life to the fullest. She loved traveling and along with her husband traveled to six of the seven continents. Mrs. Hayes loved the outdoors and spending time tending to her flower garden. She was a RN who worked for many of the local hospitals with her last position being with Daymark Recovery Services. Mrs. Hayes loved her family and they will all greatly miss her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hayes is preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca K. Smith. Left to honor her memory is her husband of 38 years, Hubert H. Hayes, Jr.; a daughter, Nora Hayes; two sisters, Eileen Dunn and Deborah Foltz; and a brother, Thomas King. A funeral service will be held in her honor 2:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Macedonia Moravian Church, officiated by Pastor Zach Dease. Interment will follow the service in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
