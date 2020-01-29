August 29, 1961 - January 28, 2020 KERNERSVILLE - Margaret Malinda (Greene) Hayes, 58, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, after a prolonged illness. She was born on August 29, 1961, in Concord, North Carolina, to A.T. and Kathryn Greene who predeceased her. After growing up in Columbia, SC, she moved to Hickory, NC, where she graduated from Hickory High School. She graduated from Mars Hill College, where she met her husband of 36 years, Bobby Hayes. They resided in Kernersville for the past 31 years. Margaret served for many years as a physical education teacher both at Northwest Guilford Middle School and most recently at Piney Grove Elementary School. Margaret was an avid lover of the outdoors and especially loved hiking in the North Carolina mountains. She achieved her goal of completing all of the rim hikes around Black Mountain, as well as numerous other trails all across the mountains of western North Carolina. She was a member of the N.C. High Peaks Trail Association and enjoyed membership in the Swannanoa Valley Museum and History Center, where she was an active participant in the Rim Explorer Series and served as a guide for the Independence Day Sunset Fireworks Hike. She, Bobby and their daughter, Malinda, also treasured spending time at the beach. She reveled and worshipped in God's creation. Margaret also greatly enjoyed playing golf with her husband. She loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She embraced life fully and loved bringing joy to others. Margaret was a member of several congregations, most recently Ardmore Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. As a vibrant Christian, Margaret claimed the peace that passes all understanding and joyfully communicated the transformative power of Christ. Margaret is survived by her husband, Bobby Hayes; daughter Malinda Hayes; sisters Kay Greene of Tryon, NC and Jane Bateman (David) of Columbia, SC; brother Hugh Greene (Susan) of Jacksonville, FL; four nephews and four nieces. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Black Mountain, North Carolina, at the Mountain View Memorial Park, on Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to Swannanoa Valley Museum, 223 W State Street, Black Mountain, NC, 28711. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
