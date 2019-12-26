July 1, 1931 - December 22, 2019 Ms. Oma Lee Barnard Hawks, 88, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home. She was born July 1, 1931 in Patrick County, VA to the late William Charlie Barnard and Sallie Ellen Bowman Barnard. Ms. Hawks was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in King and had worked in the nursery since 1994. She retired from R. J. Reynolds with 23 years of service. In addition to her parents, Ms. Hawks was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Wayne Hawks; brother, Benny Barnard; and three sisters: Violet Midkiff, Lucille Callahan, and Malzy Hicks. She is survived by two sons, David Lee Hawks and Michael Dwayne Hawks and wife; two grandchildren, Christopher and Stephen Hawks; three sisters: Phoebe Baskin, Jessie Martin and husband Wayne, and Sylvia Large; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and her church family. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Calvary Baptist Church in King with the Rev. Kevin Broyhill officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Hawks, Oma Lee Barnard
Service information
Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
12:00PM-12:50PM
Calvary Baptist Church in King
King, NC 27021
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
1:00PM
Calvary Baptist Church in King
King, NC 27021
